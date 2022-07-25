LIVESTREAMED: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

0
Mon, 25 Jul 2022

Welcome to another bright and beautiful day in July 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, GhanaWeb will bring you a live coverage of the Mid-year Budget Review from Parliament to be read by the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Elsie Lamar sits with Black Sherif to discuss his music career on Talkertainment.

Diallo Sumbry also sits with Jonathan Akuamoah on Diaspora Link.

Etsey Atisu comes your way with the story of Promise, the boy who came out of nothing but is now something on The Untold.

A playback of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards-Youth Edition launch will air on your screen.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

