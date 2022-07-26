0
LIVESTREAMED: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Tue, 26 Jul 2022

Welcome to another bright and beautiful day in July 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Elsie Lamar sits with Black Sherif to discuss his music career on Talkertainment.

Diallo Sumbry also sits with Jonathan Akuamoah on Diaspora Link.

Stella Dzeidzorm Sogli sits with Dr. Nana Henaku-Larbi, a principal fertility specialist at Medifem to give a breakdown of In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF).

A playback of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards-Youth Edition launch will air on your screen.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

