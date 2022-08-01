LIVESTREAMED: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

0
Welcome to another bright and beautiful month of August 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Ismail Akwei sits with Reggie Rockstone on the newest episode of The Lowdown this season.

The playback of the Minister of Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful's press briefing on Sim cards registration will be brought to you from the ministry of information.

Stella Dzeidzorm Sogli sits with Dr. Nana Henaku-Larbi, a principal fertility specialist at Medifem to give a breakdown of In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF).

A playback of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards-Youth Edition launch will air on your screen.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
