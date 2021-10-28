LIVESTREAMED: Newsnight on Metro TV

Thu, 28 Oct 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
NewsNight on Metro TV brings you the latest in local and international news, plus sports, business and entertainment.
Some headlines in the bulletin
* Election 2020: NDC dares IGP in probing ballot stuffing and other allegations
* Volta caucus demand apology over Aflao E-Block saga
* Accra High Court dismisses ENI Ghana case over oil field unitization
* GFA to implement no vaccine - no entry policy
* Ethiopia air raid in northern province kills 10
Watch the livestream below:
