0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: Newsnight on Metro TV

Metro TV News Night Bridget Otoo.png Newsnight is the major news bulletin on Metro TV

Thu, 28 Oct 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NewsNight on Metro TV brings you the latest in local and international news, plus sports, business and entertainment.

Some headlines in the bulletin

* Election 2020: NDC dares IGP in probing ballot stuffing and other allegations

* Volta caucus demand apology over Aflao E-Block saga

* Accra High Court dismisses ENI Ghana case over oil field unitization

* GFA to implement no vaccine - no entry policy

* Ethiopia air raid in northern province kills 10

Watch the livestream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com