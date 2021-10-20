0
LIVESTREAMED: Newsnight on Metro TV with Bridget Otoo

Bridget Otoo Screenshot.png Bridget Otoo is hostess of News Night on Metro TV

Wed, 20 Oct 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NewsNight on Metro TV brings you the latest in local and international news, plus sports, business and entertainment.

Bridget Otoo is your regular host.

Some major headlines include

* Inauguration of Pokuase Power Bulk Supply point

* Day 3 of Ghana Energy Summit

* Protests against General Legal Council by aggrieved law students

* Arrest of Shatta Wale, Funny Face

* Updates from Africa Youth Connect* Madina MP calls for scrapping of GLC

Watch the livestream below:

