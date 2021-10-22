LIVESTREAMED: Newsnight on Metro TV with Bridget Otoo

Newsnight is the major news bulletin on Metro TV

NewsNight on Metro TV brings you the latest in local and international news, plus sports, business and entertainment.

Bridget Otoo is your regular host.



Some major headlines in this edition



* Victims of Ayawaso West Wuogon reject compensation package



* Gomashie demands apology and retraction

* Operation clean your frontage launched



* Advocacy for more investment in green buildings to cut carbon emissions



Watch the livestream below:



