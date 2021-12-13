LIVESTREAMED: Otumfuo launches commemorative gold coin

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Otumfuo launches commemorative gold coins today

The coin is made of 24-carat fine gold



The coin is to celebrate Asantehene's contribution to peace



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is launching 24-carat commemorative gold coins today, to celebrate 22 years of contributing to the peace, stability and development of Ghana.



The launch is under the authorization of the Central Bank, the Bank of Ghana, for Gold Coast Refinery Limited to mint the commemorative gold coins to celebrate the Asantehene.



This is the first time in the history of this country that non-circulating commemorative coins meant to celebrate and honour people, places, events and institutions are being issued.

The commemorative gold coins will be issued at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, as today marks the last celebration of the Akwasidae festival. The auction of the gold coins will be used to establish a multi-purpose Cultural Resource Centre in Kumasi to promote activities related to traditional and customary conflict resolution in the country.



The Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) is collaborating with an Accra-based Ghanaian business solutions provider, the E ON 3 Group, to launch the gold coins.



Key features of the commemorative gold coins



The coins are of 99.99 per cent assay at 24-carat fine gold, with a diameter of 37mm and weight of 31.104 grammes each. It is described by the organizers as the ‘treasured collectors articles’.



“The face of the gold coins bears the image of the Asantehene, with the Adinkra symbols ‘Bi Nka Bi’ and ‘Mpatapo’, which symbolise peace, harmony and reconciliation.

“The reverse bears an image of the Golden Stool (Sika Dwa),” a statement from the organisers said.



Watch the launch below.



