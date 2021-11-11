LIVESTREAMED: Parliament commences public sitting on Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill

Thu, 11 Nov 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Parliament has commenced sitting on the Anti-LGBTQI+ bill. The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill was laid in the House on Monday, August 2, and read for the first time.
The Bill among other things is seeking to criminalise some activities of members of the LGBTQ Community.
Among speakers at the sitting is Anthony Akoto Ampaw and other renowned individuals opposing the passage of the bill.
Watch a livestream of the sitting below:
