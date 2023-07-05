LIVESTREAMED: Parliament ‘erupts’ over debate on anti-LGBTQI bill

Wed, 5 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Parliament of Ghana is debating the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, today, July 5, 2023.
This proposed legislation aims to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities, prohibit the promotion or advocacy of such activities, and ensure the protection and support of children and individuals affected by LGBTQ+ issues.
Watch a livestream of the debate below:
