LIVESTREAMED: Parliament ‘erupts’ over debate on anti-LGBTQI bill

Wed, 5 Jul 2023

The Parliament of Ghana is debating the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, today, July 5, 2023.

This proposed legislation aims to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities, prohibit the promotion or advocacy of such activities, and ensure the protection and support of children and individuals affected by LGBTQ+ issues.

Watch a livestream of the debate below:



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







