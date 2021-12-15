LIVESTREAMED: Parliament holds Night of Nine Lessons and Carols

Wed, 15 Dec 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The legislative branch of Ghana’s government is holding its Night of Nine Lessons and Carols for the year 2021.
The annual program forms part of the activities of Parliament in commemoration of the Christmas season and the end of the year.
In attendance for today’s event is the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Members of Parliament, officials of the Judiciary and Executive arm of government as well as some members of the clergy.
Watch the event below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- Haruna Iddrisu issues strongly-worded reply to 1st Deputy Speaker
- Sad seeing school kids learning under trees whilst MPs drive V8s – Martha Ankomah
- Minority accuses First Deputy Speaker of bias
- Construction of MPs Constituency Offices begins in 2022 – Majority Leader
- Haruna Iddrisu vs. Joe Wise: The story so far
- Read all related articles