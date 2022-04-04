0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: Parliament sitting before it rises on April 5

Video Archive
Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of Ghana’s eight parliament will return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents before it.

This is the 41st Sitting of the 1st Meeting of the 2nd Session of the 8th Parliament.

Among other things, some sector ministers including the Miniter for Health, Minister for Energy, Minister for National Security and Minister for Finance are expected to appear before the house to answer questions on happenings in their sectors. The house will also continue the debate on the 2022 State of the Nation Address (SoNA).

The housing sitting on Monday is very unusual and is happening because the house wants to resolve some issues before it rises Tuesday, April 4, 2022.

Also, the house is expected to touch the assenting of the E-Levy Bill Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, despite the fact that the minority caucus has filed a suit to overturn the passage of the bill in the Supreme Court.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, is expected to preside over the house.

Watch the proceedings here:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The story of the golden bed that led to the dismissal of a minister in 1962
Cardinal Turkson gets top Vatican appointment again
Police arrest 28 robbery suspects, shoot two others dead
I'm disappointed in Bawumia - Abeiku Santana
5 dead, 7 injured in accident on Accra-Kumasi Highway
Profile Of Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
Related Articles: