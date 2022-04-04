LIVESTREAMED: Parliament sitting before it rises on April 5

Members of Ghana’s eight parliament will return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents before it.

This is the 41st Sitting of the 1st Meeting of the 2nd Session of the 8th Parliament.



Among other things, some sector ministers including the Miniter for Health, Minister for Energy, Minister for National Security and Minister for Finance are expected to appear before the house to answer questions on happenings in their sectors. The house will also continue the debate on the 2022 State of the Nation Address (SoNA).



The housing sitting on Monday is very unusual and is happening because the house wants to resolve some issues before it rises Tuesday, April 4, 2022.



Also, the house is expected to touch the assenting of the E-Levy Bill Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, despite the fact that the minority caucus has filed a suit to overturn the passage of the bill in the Supreme Court.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, is expected to preside over the house.



Watch the proceedings here:



