LIVESTREAMED: Parliament sitting for March 11, 2022

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of Ghana’s eight parliament return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents before it.

This will be the 28th Sitting of the 1st Meeting of the 2nd Session of the 8th Parliament

Among other things, the house is expected to address the recent ruling by the Supreme Court that allows Deputy Speakers of Parliament to vote will presiding over the house contrary to the standing orders of Parliament.

The sitting on March 10, 2022 was adjourned because the house could not form a quorum. The house has still not resolved the impasse on the passage of the E-Levy Bill. The majority caucus has indicated that it will relay the bill once it has the numbers to pass it.

Presiding over proceedings is the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu.

Watch the proceedings here:

