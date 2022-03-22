LIVESTREAMED: Parliament sitting for March 22, 2022

Members of Ghana’s eight parliament return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents before it.

This will be the 33rd Sitting of the 1st Meeting of the 2nd Session of the 8th Parliament



Among other things, the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, is expected to answer questions on current developments in her sector.



Sittings were adjourned three times between March 15, 2022 to March 18, 2022 because the house could not form a quorum. The house has still not resolved the impasse on the passage of the E-Levy Bill. The majority caucus has indicated that it will relay the bill once it has the numbers to pass it.

Presiding over proceedings is the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu.



Watch the proceedings here:




