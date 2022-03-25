0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: Parliament sitting for March 25, 2022

Video Archive
Fri, 25 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of Ghana’s eight parliament return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents before it.

This will be the 36th Sitting of the 1st Meeting of the 2nd Session of the 8th Parliament

Among other things, the house is expected to arrange its business for the coming week. Also, the Members of Parliament are expected to be wearing jerseys of the Black Stars of Ghana to show their support for the team as they play the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Sittings were adjourned three times between March 15, 2022 to March 18, 2022 because the house could not form a quorum. The house has still not resolved the impasse on the passage of the E-Levy Bill. The majority caucus has indicated that it will relay the bill once it has the numbers to pass it.

Presiding over proceedings is the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu.

Watch the proceedings here:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Opoku-Agyemang breaks silence on his Appeal Court judge nomination
Come on boys - Michael Essien's message to Black Stars ahead of Nigeria game
Ghana will beat Nigeria - Kwaku Bonsam
Dede Ayew's gold watch missing at Baba Yara Stadium
Predicted Black Stars XI against Nigeria
Kumasi fans charge Black Stars with energetic 'Jama' session ahead of Nigeria game
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
US court throws out Ken Agyapong's defamation suit against Kevin Taylor
Drama in Parliament as Majority protest the presence of Assin North MP
Related Articles: