0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: Parliament sitting for March 3, 2022

Video Archive
Thu, 3 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of Ghana’s eight parliament return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents before it.

This will be the 23rd Sitting of the 1st Meeting of the 2nd Session of the 8th Parliament

Among other things, the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, will be expected in the house to answers some questions on current water storage in some parts of the country as well as give updates on development in the water and sanitation sector.

The house has still not resolved the impasse on the passage of the E-Levy Bill. The majority caucus has indicated that it will relay the bill once it has the numbers to pass it.

Presiding over proceedings is the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu.

Watch the proceedings here:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Interesting nicknames of Ghana’s presidents
I got pregnant for another man - married woman
Shatta Wale, Medikal rent private jet for U.S tour
My husband beats me but I cannot leave him - woman
Adwoa Safo writes to Bagbin
I disagree with prosecution of Ato Forson – Ken Agyapong
Why Stephen Appiah is trending on social media
Kwadwo Poku on how he became Asamoah Gyan's friend
One NPP MP struck down by stroke - Asiedu Nketia alleges
Atuguba ‘misfired but calling for his arrest is stupid’ – Sekou Nkrumah
Related Articles: