LIVESTREAMED: Parliament sitting for March 4, 2022

Members of Ghana’s eight parliament return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents before it.
This will be the 24th Sitting of the 1st Meeting of the 2nd Session of the 8th Parliament
Among other things, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, will Abe expected in the house to answers some questions on the cancelation of road tolls as well as give updates on development in the roads sector.
The house has still not resolved the impasse on the passage of the E-Levy Bill. The majority caucus has indicated that it will relay the bill once it has the numbers to pass it.
Presiding over proceedings is the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu.
Watch the proceedings here:
