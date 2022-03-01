LIVESTREAMED: Paul Adom-Otchere tackles Atuguba on GEG

Tue, 1 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host Paul Adom-Otchere.
The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.
On the agenda for today are:
1 – An editorial on coup comments by Prof. Raymond Atuguba
Relevant portions starts from 26:45 seconds - 48:20 seconds
2 – A relook at Ghana’s political history from lenses of Dr. Obed Asamoah’s book
3 – Update on the Russian-Ukraine crisis
Watch the livestream below:
