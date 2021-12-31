LIVESTREAMED: Prophetic Watch Night with Rev. Owusu-Bempah

Ghanaians have their eyes on Glorious Word Power Ministries International tonight for their December 31, 2021, cross-over watch night service.

The service which is to usher in the 2022 year is being led by the founder and leader of the church, Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu-Bempah.



The church as usual of his end-of-year watch night service is expected to issue some prophecies for the coming year.



The Ghana Police Service ahead of this years’ service has asked pastors and prophets to be circumspect in their prophecies.



According to the police, it will prosecute anyone who issues a prophecy that will cause fear and panic.

Watch the Prophetic Watch Night with Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah below:







