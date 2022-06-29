71
LIVESTREAMED: Protestors move towards Finance Ministry amidst heavy police escort on Day 2 of Arise Ghana Demo

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Protestors have converged at El-Wak Stadium to continue their two-day demonstration by Arise Ghana demonstration.

The Demonstration started on Tuesday Jue 28, 20202 but was interrupted after the clash between the police and the Arise Ghana group.

A GhanaWeb reporter observed that stones were thrown at the police by some irate supporters following which tear gas and rubber bullets were fired as police moved to thwart the change of route for the protests.

They have however continued with day 2 of their protest Dubbed #KromAyeShe primarily to protest against persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, which has imposed excruciating economic hardships on Ghanaians.

Below is the livestream

