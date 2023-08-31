LIVESTREAMED: Senior police officers in alleged ‘plot to remove IGP’ appear before Parliament

The senior police officers allegedly captured in 'plot to remove IGP'

The senior officers of the Ghana Police Service who were captured in the leaked tap of an alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police, Dr Geroge Akuffo Dampare, are before the committee of the Parliament of Ghana set up by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to investigate the matter.

The Speaker of Parliament set up the committee after the leakage of a viral of the alleged plot to remove the IGP.



In the said video, a Police Commissioner, who described himself as Mensa, was heard with Bugri Naabu, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare over fears he will be too firm in the 2024 elections.



The Police Commissioner who is said to be retiring is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed.



He further notes that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.



“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Police Commissioner is heard saying.

The three officers allegedly captured in the tape COP George Alex Mensah, Commander Asare and Superintendent Emmanuel Gyabi are before the committee.



