LIVESTREAMED: 'The Black Pot' show with Blakk Rasta

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Blakk Rasta, a reggae musician and presenter brings you 'The Black Pot', a show that focuses on social issues and issues of national interest.
Tune in every afternoon from Monday to Friday at 4pm to watch and listen to Blakk Rasta live on GhanaWeb.com
Watch the stream below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I told my daughter not to eat, drink anything her father gives her – Mother of ‘ritual-killing’ victim
Father of Rastafarian student at Achimota School complains about son's crude, disrespectful behaviour