LIVESTREAMED: 'The Black Pot' show with Blakk Rasta

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Blakk Rasta, a reggae musician and presenter brings you 'The Black Pot', a show that focuses on social issues and issues of national interest.

Tune in every afternoon from Monday to Friday at 4pm to watch and listen to Blakk Rasta live on GhanaWeb.com

Watch the stream below:

