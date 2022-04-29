LIVESTREAMED: The Ghana CEO Vision and Awards Project

The event is taking place at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra

The maiden edition of the Ghana CEO Vision and Awards Project is ongoing at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

A total of 40 individuals have been shortlisted out of the 113 individuals that had been considered for the awards.



The project which is a novelty, the first of its kind and a never seen before event entails a documentary film on top CEOs, magazine features and an awards night.



The project seeks to celebrate visionaries and provide a platform for them to pitch their businesses and industry to the world. It is also aimed at providing the biggest and covets pitching platforms for CEOs who have used the power of ideas to change attitudes, lives and ultimately, country.



Project Lead at the Ghana CEO Vision and Awards Project, Mr Latif Abubakar said the Project also seeks to provide a thriving platform for CEOs to stay connected, stay relevant, stay ahead of the game while creating opportunities.

"The Ghana CEO Vision will pitch Ghana and its various business sectors to the world, document and share innovative successes chalked up by CEOs and celebrate those who have transformed lives and country," he said.



