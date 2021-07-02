LIVESTREAMED: Watch the launch of GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

As part of GhanaWeb's 22nd anniversary, it has launched the maiden edition of the annual GhanaWeb Excellence Awards.

The people's choice award scheme which was launched on July 1, 2021 is aimed at acknowledging personalities, groups, and organisations who have contributed immensely to the development of Ghana.



The event saw the unveiling of eighteen (18) categories, plaques, and prizes for prospective winners.



The categories include the GhanaWeb Humanitarian Award, which will recognize a Ghanaian who has been exemplary in promoting human welfare by helping the needy and underprivileged people in Ghana without discrimination.



Others are the GhanaWeb Women Empowerment Award, the GhanaWeb Media Development Award, the GhanaWeb Creative Arts Excellence Award, the GhanaWeb Peace & Diplomacy Award, the GhanaWeb Business Development Award, the GhanaWeb Youth Empowerment Award, the GhanaWeb Leadership Excellence Award, and the GhanaWeb Tech & Innovation Award.

The main event is expected to take place in December this year.



Watch a playback of the event on GhanaWeb TV below:



