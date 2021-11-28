LIVESTREAMIING: Government announces measures to prevent 4th wave of COVID-19

Sun, 28 Nov 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The government of Ghana is announcing new measures to prevent a new wave of COVID-19 infections.
Ghana since the outbreak of the virus in 2020 has gone through three waves of infection and government following the reported discovery of a new variant of the virus is seeking to prevent a new wave of infections.
Addressing the minister’s press briefing today is the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu who will be supported by Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye.
The press briefing is being hosted by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah at the Ministry of Information.
Watch the press briefing below:
