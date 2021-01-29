LIVESTREAMING: 2020 Election Petition trial

The Supreme Court today January 29, 2021, resumes its hearing of the election petition case filed by the NDC’s 2020 presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama.

As part of today’s proceedings, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) General-Secretary, Johnson Asiedu takes the witness stand to testify on behalf of Mr. John Mahama.



This comes after he earlier submitted his witness statement to the apex court, alleging that the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa was biased in the execution of her role in the December 7, general elections.



Prior to today’s hearing, the court on January 28, 2021 ‘threw out’ a request by the former President’s lawyers to file additional documents to their case seeking to review the court’s interrogatories ruling.

The nine-member review panel of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Anin Yeboah, said the petitioner’s application was premised to invoke the inherent jurisdiction of a lead court.



Watch the livestreaming below :



