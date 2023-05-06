0
LIVESTREAMING: 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

Sat, 6 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's most anticipated music awards event, the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) is live.

As is usually the case, the red carpet session is underway as the hosts seek intial views of the many guests about their initial views and expectations for the night.

The Artiste of the Year category is the most awaited award with a gospel and secular artistes in a rancurous buildup to today.

Please follow the livestream below:



