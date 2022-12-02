LIVESTREAMING: 38th Farmers Day celebration

Fri, 2 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Farmers across the nation are being celebrated for their illustriousness and hard work today
Every year, on the first Friday of December, Ghana observes ‘Farmers' Day’ in honor of farmers all over the country.
This year’s event which is themed; “Accelerating Agricultural Development Through Value Addition” is being held in the Eastern Region.
The 38th edition of the National Farmers’ Day began with a National Agricultural Fair on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, and will be climaxed today with a Grand Durbar and Awards Ceremony.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to grace the event and confer national honours on the best-performing farmers.
The sector minister, Owusu Akoto Afriyie, is addressing farmers at the celebration.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Planting for Food and Jobs: Plantain not part of budget and crop list - MP
- 'I was amazed seeing the minister parading plantain as the success story of PFJ' - MP
- Ghana has not imported a grain of maize since 2017 – Deputy Agric Minister
- A/R: Patrons at PFJ market complain of high cost of food products
- Ashanti Regional patrons at PFJ market complain of high cost of food products
- Read all related articles