LIVESTREAMING: Adisadel, PRESEC, Prempeh aim for bragging rights at NSMQ grand finale

It's D-day for the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) and three boys schools: Prempeh College, PRESEC Legon, and Adisadel College, are racing for the bragging rights.

With each school being champions at least once before, the competition is expected to be a keen one.



PRESEC Legon, the school with the highest number of victories, is looking for its seventh victory, with Prempeh College following closely with 5 wins.



Watch the finals of the 2022 NSMQ below:





AE/DA