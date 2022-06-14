7
LIVESTREAMING: Adom-Otchere speaks on Airport Christmas tree saga

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Good Evening Ghana, is back on air to substantiate allegations levelled against him concerning the Airport Christmas tree saga and procurement breaches.

In a post on the official Facebook page of the Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, he described the Christmas tree saga as "much ado about nothing".

He said he will give one comment on the allegations.

To Paul Adom-Otchere, “no procurement breaches were found because the process did not lend itself to nor did it fall under the public procurement laws of Ghana.

“A fishing expedition has just a cul-de-sac.”

The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Topic for discussion today:

Editorial

Airport Christmas tree saga and procurement breaches

Kobby Fiagbe’s falsehood allegations

Football

Russian-Ukrainian war

Chat with Chief One

Watch the livestream below:

