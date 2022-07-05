LIVESTREAMING: Adom-Otchere treats IMF, E-Levy and GBA on Good Evening Ghana

Tue, 5 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host Paul Adom-Otchere.
The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.
On the agenda for today are:
1 – Government's decision to go to the IMF for a programme
2 – Full scale integration of a purported anti-E-Levy leaked tape
3 – GBA President answers whether the Association is lenient with current government
Watch the livestream below:
