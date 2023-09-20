LIVESTREAMING: Akufo-Addo addresses 78th UN General Assembly

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is address the General Assembly of the United Nations.

Among things he has so far spoken about is the need to address injustice in the structure of the UN representation.



This is the 78th United Nations General Assembly debate.



It is running from September 19-23, and September 26, 2023, with more than 100 world leaders, thousands of diplomats and advocates coming together to deliver statements and tackle global challenges.

Watch the livestream below:



