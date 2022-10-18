LIVESTREAMING: Akufo-Addo cuts sod for Suame Interchange

Tue, 18 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is cutting the sod for the construction of the Suame Interchange in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region.
This forms part of the president's tour of the region.
The president begun the tour on Sunday, October 16, 2022.
Ahead of the sod-cutting ceremony, the president's convoy was hooted and booed at by some residents of Adum when they were on their way to the site of the event.
Watch the livestream via the link below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Threats to vote against NPP in 2024 don’t frighten me – Akufo-Addo declares
- Analysis: Mahama's dead goat syndrome vs. Akufo-Addo's 'I don't fear hu' comment
- Had Nana Akufo-Addo not become President of Ghana
- Adum traders hoot, boo and jeer at Akufo-Addo’s convoy as he tours Ashanti Region
- We have to pray; a dollar will be selling for GH¢50 before Akufo-Addo leaves power – Odike
- Read all related articles