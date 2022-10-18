7
LIVESTREAMING: Akufo-Addo cuts sod for Suame Interchange

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Nana Akufo Addo1211122 Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is Ghana's president

Tue, 18 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is cutting the sod for the construction of the Suame Interchange in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region.

This forms part of the president's tour of the region.

The president begun the tour on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Ahead of the sod-cutting ceremony, the president's convoy was hooted and booed at by some residents of Adum when they were on their way to the site of the event.

Watch the livestream via the link below:

