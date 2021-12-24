LIVESTREAMING: Akufo-Addo delivers 2021 Christmas message to Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will tonight deliver a Christmas message to Ghanaians on Friday December 24, 2021

The season of Christmas is marked across the world by Christians to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.



The president is expected to share his send goodwill message to all citizens as they celebrate the festive season as well as highlight some prospects of the coming year.



Apart from sharing his goodwill message, the President is likely to urge Ghanaians to adhere to safety protocols with respect to the novel coronavirus as the country begins to witness another surge in cases of the Omicron variant.

Watch the stream below:







