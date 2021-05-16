LIVESTREAMING: Akufo-Addo's 25th address on measures against coronavirus

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The last time President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo address the nation on the fight against COVID-19 was on February 28, 2021, it was the 24th time the president performed the exercise.

Almost ten weeks after the 24th address, the President is tonight delivering the 25th Presidential Address on the fight against COVID-19.



At the time the President delivered the previous address, the nation was set to kick off its first phase of a nationwide vaccination exercise after taking delivery of some 600,000 AstraZeneca vaccines.



The nation has since then gone ahead to take delivery of another subsequent number of vaccines and has conducted a successful administration of over 800,000 doses of vaccines in various parts of the country.



The country is now set to commence the second phase of the vaccination exercise after receiving some 350,000 doses from Congo where the country has been experiencing vaccine hesitancy among its populace.

The President by his address tonight will provide an update on the governments efforts in managing the virus in the country and as well give details on the second phase of the vaccination exercise which will see persons who took shots in the first phase take a second and final jab of the AstraZeneca vaccines.



Watch the President’s address below:



