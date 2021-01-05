LIVESTREAMING: Akufo-Addo’s end of term State of the Nation Address

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

In accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is delivering his end of term Address to the Nation in Parliament.

The president’s address is happening just two days ahead of the expiration of his first term mandate and he is expected to make an account of his term as president to the legislature in his address.



President Akufo-Addo is, however, set to be sworn in for a second term on Thursday, January 7, 2021 having had his mandate renewed by the Ghanaian people in the 2020 presidential election.

Watch the president’s end of term State of the Nation Address below:



