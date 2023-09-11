LIVESTREAMING: Akufo-Addo speaks at 2023 Ghana Bar Association Annual Conference

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is delivering a speech at the 2023 Ghana Bar Association Annual Conference at Cape Coast, today, Monday, September 11, 2023.

The president is expected to address recent issues pertaining to the Bar association and justice delivery service in Ghana.



Akufo-Addo is expected to speak about his government's fight against corruption.



Watch a livestreaming of the event below:







BAI

