LIVESTREAMING: Alan Kyerematen holds constituency durbar at Kawukudi

Tue, 4 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen has kickstarted his Constituency Delegates Durbar across the country.
The presidential hopeful and his campaign team are having the durbar today, Tuesday, June 4, 2023, at the Kawukudi Park in Accra for the Ayawaso East Constituency.
Alan is expected to share his vision with the delegates of the NPP.
He is one of 10 people who have stated their intention of contesting for the flagbearership position of the NPP.
Watch a livestream of the durbar below:
BAI/WA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- See fleet of cars female NDC MP donated to branch executives in her constituency
- My preferred choice for Akufo-Addo’s running mate in 2012 was Ambrose Dery – Majority Leader
- I'll give you a private jet to get your vote if you ask me as a politician – Presidential staffer
- Bawumia is a ponzi scheme manager – Bernard Oduro Takyi
- When did you join the NPP? – NPP bigwig slams Bawumia’s aide over 'leave the party' comments
- Read all related articles