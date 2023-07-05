1
LIVESTREAMING: Alan Kyerematen holds constituency durbar for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Dome Kwabenya

Alan Kyerematen1212121312.jpeg New Patrotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen

Wed, 5 Jul 2023

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen kickstarted his Constituency Delegates Durbar across the country on Monday, July 4, 2024.

On Tuesday, June 4, 2023, the presidential hopeful and his campaign team were at the Kawukudi Park and Liberty in Accra to interact with NPP members at the Ayawaso East and Ablekuma West Constituencies.

Alan is expected to share his vision with the delegates of the NPP during his campaign tours.

Today, Tuesday, July 5, 2023, the former trade and industry and his campaign team would be at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency and the Dome Kwabenya Constituencies.

He is one of 10 people who have stated their intention of contesting for the flagbearership position of the NPP.

Watch a livestream of the durbar below:

