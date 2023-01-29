5
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: Alan holds Interdenominational Thanksgiving and Empowerment Service

Alan Kyerematen Alan Kyerematen Alan KyerematenCaptuasdasre Alan Kyeremanten, aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party

Sun, 29 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party for the 2024 general elections, Alan Kyerematen is hosting an Interdenominational Thanksgiving and Empowerment Service in Accra.

The event forms part of efforts to foster collaboration between the former Trade Minister and the Clergy, improve religious relations as well as give thanks to God.

Alan Kyerematen resigned as Trade Minister on January 5, 2023. President Akufo-Addo subsequently accepted his resignation and thanked him for his service and dedication to the country.

Alan Kyerematen recently announced his decision to contest in the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Meanwhile, the Interdenominational Thanksgiving and Empowerment Service is taking place at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Watch the stream below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cletus Avoka apologizes to Ato Forson
Haruna Iddrisu’s removal is a punishment – Former NABCO boss
Minority leadership: Afia Pokuaa runs the rule
Spio Garbrah slams NDC supporters opposed to Haruna Iddrisu’s removal
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Stan Dogbe takes on Ben Ephson
I’ll represent our collective goals as new Minority Leader – Ato Forson
NDC reshuffle: Irate NDC youth beat up Deputy General Secretary
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
Related Articles: