LIVESTREAMING: Anti-Ofori-Atta MPs, NDC politics, cedi gains on Good Evening Ghana

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host Paul Adom-Otchere.
The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.
On the agenda for today are:
1 – NPP MPs in push for Ofori-Atta's resignation
2 – NDC politics with General Mosquito's campaign launch
3 – Cedi makes marginal gains
Watch the livestream below:
