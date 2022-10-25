0
LIVESTREAMING: Anti-Ofori-Atta MPs, NDC politics, cedi gains on Good Evening Ghana

Paul Adom Otchere Geg Flyer Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host Paul Adom-Otchere.

The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On the agenda for today are:

1 – NPP MPs in push for Ofori-Atta's resignation

2 – NDC politics with General Mosquito's campaign launch

3 – Cedi makes marginal gains

Watch the livestream below:

