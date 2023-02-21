3
LIVESTREAMING: Appointments Committee vets Sticka, OB Amoah, Mohammed Anim Adam

Vetting Ob Amoah Osei Bonsu Amoah for the Minister of Local Government

Tue, 21 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Appointment Committee is vetting ministers and deputy minister-nominees recently announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Osei Bonsu Amoah for the Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Decentralisation position is currently before the committee.

Other appointees expected to be vetted are Dr Mohammed Anim Adam for Minister of State at the Finance Ministry and Dr Stephen Amoah for the position of Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.

On Monday, February 20, 2023, the committee vetted Kobina Tahiru Hammond who has been nominated for the position of Minister of Trade and Industry; Bryan Acheampong, for the position of Minister of Food and Agriculture, and Stephen Asamoah Boateng, nominated for the position of Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

