Some protestors converging at Obra Spot

Dozens of protesters have converged at Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle to partake in a demonstration by Arise Ghana demonstration.

Dubbed #KromAyeShe the two-day protest is primarily to protest against persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, which has imposed excruciating economic hardships on Ghanaians.



Below is the livestream