LIVESTREAMING: Asiedu Nketiah interviewed as guest on Starr Chat

Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah is the guest on the this weeks edition of Starr Chat hosted by Bola Ray on Starr FM.

Prior to his election as NDC national chairman, Asiedu Nketia served as the party's general secretary from 2005 to 2022, becoming the longest general secretary of a political party in Ghana.



He was elected national chairman of the NDC in December 2022.



The 66-year-old has also served as Member of Parliament between 1993 and 2005, winning three consecutive terms.

