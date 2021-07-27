0
LIVESTREAMING: Attorney General, Health Minister appear before Parliament to answer questions

Tue, 27 Jul 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, is before Parliament to answer questions on unresolved murders.

He is also to answer questions on the murder of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, an investigative journalist with the Anas Aremeyawe Anas' Tiger Eye team, who was killed.

