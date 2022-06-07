0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: Bagbin away as parliament resumes sitting

8th Parliament Of Ghana 610x400 The Chamber of the Parliament of Ghana

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The business of parliament has resumed this week and the Members of Parliament are seated to discuss issues lined up for the day.

In the seat is the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, as his leader, Alban Bagbin, is in Sierra Leone, leading a parliamentary delegation to CPA African regional conference in Freetown.

Watch the livestream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kofi Bentil 'hails' Togbe Afede over refund of ex-gratia
Why Togbe Afede XIV rejected 'inappropriate' GH¢365,000 ex-gratia
Sir John's Will: 'This is peanut, mine will be shocker' – Ken Agyapong
National Cathedral is a ‘priority of priorities’ - Kumah
We’ll lose 2024 elections if it is based on public purse protection, corruption – Ken Agyapong
Maurice Ampaw says Wontumi is suing Afia Schwarzenegger
Wealth amassed by Sir John within three years was too much - Obiri Boahen
Manasseh shocked by lock-up of Medeama players at Nduom Stadium
Why Otto Addo made lot of changes in Black Stars team against Central African Republic
Alexandre Djiku ties the knot with his girlfriend in beautiful wedding ceremony
Related Articles: