LIVESTREAMING: Bawumia speaks on NPP’s infrastructure

Politics Tue, 18 Aug 2020
Vice president of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is briefing Ghanaians on the number of infrastructures the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) has built since taking over office from former president John Dramani Mahama.
The event is taking place at the Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on the other hand, has embarked on a five-day working visit to the Western and Central Regions to commission projects cut sod for the construction of projects, and also pay courtesy calls on traditional rulers.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
