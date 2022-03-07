0
LIVESTREAMING: Breakfast Show on GTV

Breakfast Show On GTV.jfif Breakfast Show on GTV

Mon, 7 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This morning, an edition of GTV's morning show, Breakfast Show, comes your way.

The show hosted by a trio takes on issues of public interest with objectivity and an aim to educate and engage listeners, viewers, and leaders for change and better governance.

The show is packed with segments that ensure listeners are served with the best form of information, education, and entertainment.

Watch a stream of the Breakfast Show on GTV:

