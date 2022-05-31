LIVESTREAMING: British High Commissioner speaks on GHOne TV

Tue, 31 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Harriet Thompson, the British High Commissioner to Ghana will be appearing on GHOne TV's News Tonight programme today, May 31.
The UK envoy has been in the news today since it emerged that the Inspector General of Police, IGP, had written to her concerning a tweet she posted about the arrest of #FixTheCountry activist, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.
"British High Commissioner to Ghana, H. E Harriet Thompson speaks on News Tonight on GHOne TV with Nathalie Fort," the station's advert of the interview noted.
She is on at 6:30 pm and is expected among other issues to discuss the IGP's letter.
Watch the livestream below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- I am a very comedic person – Barker-Vormawor
- Barker-Vormawor thanks UK diplomat for tweeting about his recent arrest
- Wheels of Justice turn fast against Vormawor but slow for Major Mahama's killers – Gyampo
- Stop harassing Barker-Vormawor, use same energy to fix the economy – #FixTheCountry to gov’t
- My death will be blamed on an anti-armed robbery operation - Barker-Vormawor predicts
- Read all related articles