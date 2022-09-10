1
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: Burial and funeral of Jospong boss' father, Opanyin Samuel Kwame Agyepong

Video Archive
Sat, 10 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A life well lived

Odenehe Kwafo Akoto III- Akwamu Manhene

Nana Effah Opinamang III- Obomenghene

Nana Kwabena Dadie II- Obo Safohene

Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye - Chairman of the Church of Pentecost

Apostle Wilberforce Nkrumah Agyemang - Church of Pentecost- Teshie Nungua Area.

Barima Osei Berko - Obomeng Aduana Abusuapanyin

Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong - Executive Chairman - Jospong Group of Companies, brothers , sisters and the entire family regrets to inform you of the demise of their beloved father and son Opanyin Samuel Kwame Agyepong.

Funeral Service

Saturday 10th September 7am-8am laying in state at the Forecourt of the State House for viewing, followed by Funeral Service at the same place.

Burial

The body to be conveyed to Obo Kwahu for burial after service.

Thanksgiving service Sunday 11th September 2022 at the Church of Pentecost, Teshie Nungua Estate Assembly at 8 AM followed by Family sitting at the family house.

All friends and sympathizers are cordially invited.

Watch the video below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II
Bawumia, Mahama, others who attended funeral of Bernard Avle's wife
Some major scandals that occurred under Queen Elizabeth II's reign