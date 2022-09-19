0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: Class Morning Show on Class FM

Kofi Asamoah Class Fm Host of Class Morning Show, Kofi Oppong Asamoah

Mon, 19 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Class Morning Show is a weekly programme aired from 5.50 am to 10.00 am (Monday – Friday) that targets the mature working professional aged between 18-60 years and has a strong interest in social, current affairs, and policy discussions.

The Class Morning Show is a probing talk show hosted by a firm, witty, audacious anchor (Kofi Oppong Asamoah).

Urban lifestyle, current affairs magazine show with a special focus on current, business and social policy analysis.

The C.M.S is strong on political and social governance and development themes.

C.M.S adopts best industry practices in setting measures. It seeks to influence governance and corporate decision-making processes.

It is quick-paced, persistent, consistent, exciting, unpredictable, cosmopolitan and grounded on practicality, reflecting the aspirational values of Ghanaian society.

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Presidential staffer defends Togbe Afede troll despite backlash
How Akufo-Addo announced attendance to Queen’s funeral
Ken Agyapong halted exposé on churches for political reasons - Kwaku Annan
Watch Ghanaian chiefs happily gifting gold to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Richie reveals the main reason why Asem parted left Lynx Entertainment
NIA boss laments high level of corruption
Evra incurs wrath of fans after describing Arsenal as babies among big teams
Evra incurs wrath of fans after describing Arsenal as babies among big teams
Where is Aisha Huang's first Ghanaian husband, Anthony Fabian? - Okudzeto
Hearts of Oak 'sad' they can't support Kotoko on Sunday against RC Kadiogo